Carla Donson, originator and co-ordinator of La Fiesta. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

La Fiesta celebrated its mid-point last weekend with an action-packed offering of diverse events.

The third annual Whanganui Zinefest drew a great crowd, as did the Make and Marvel Night Market at Space Studio and Gallery.

A happy house of patrons gathered at the Concert Chamber for the debut performance of The Man from Gonville: Adventures in Tinderland, which offered up laughs and musical gems galore. It was a sparkling comedy confessional for performer Lisa Gooch, as well as the audience. She’s now taking the show on tour.

Bras and Brass performed a terrific tribute concert on Sunday afternoon, with support from Brass Whanganui and Private Shannelee Etches from the NZ Army Band delivering knockout vocals in a diverse musical programme celebrating women across the ages.

The concert opened with the anthem to top all women’s anthems, I Am Woman, written and sung by the late great Helen Reddy. Sung by Shannelee, the Bras and Brass band held the audience captive from the opening bars.

The finale featured the combined bands on stage with a rollicking rendition of Proud Mary and an anthem in its own right, Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

There is still much to see and do in the remaining 10 days of the festival. Here’s a glimpse of what’s on offer over the next few days, including more music with Taranaki-based blues woman Karen Clarke on Saturday. Check out all the festival offerings in your Festival Guide at: lafiestanz.com

Friday, March 3:

CELEBRATION BREAKFAST: 7.30am-9am, The Ammo Room at The Barracks, 170 St Hill St. Available for ticket-holders only, no door sales. Special guest speaker Jan Tinetti, the Minister for Women, with an introduction by MP Steph Lewis. A celebration of the 112th anniversary of International Women’s Day on March 8. The global theme for 2023 is #EmbraceEquity

KO TE KĀKAHU O TE MARAMA. OUTFIT OF THE MONTH: 12.15pm, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Koha welcome. Contact Libby [06] 349 1110 or libbys@wrm.org.nz. Libby Sharpe, senior curator, will talk about a glamorous 1930s evening dress from the textile collection.

INTRO TO SURFING, 5pm. Morgan St, Castlecliff Beach, $10. Contact Rob 022 509 4406 or robesther@hotmail.com An evening at the beach and in the ocean with the Whanganui Boardriders at hand to introduce you to the joys of wave riding.

WOMEN’S SMASH CRICKET, 6pm-7pm Victoria Park, Parsons St. Free event. Contact Verity 027 230 5151 or verity@cricketwhanganui.co.nz A fun, social cricket game with no fuss and no kit required. Come and give it a go! All skills, fitness levels and ages are welcome.

Saturday, March 4:

CREATE A MANDALA, 10am-2pm, Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Terrace. $20. Pho Pam [06] 345 5047 ext 3 or: pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. A time to restore a sense of play, to experiment, create art and explore the inner self. Materials supplied. Feel free to BYO favourite paints or pens.

OUT OF THE SHOEBOX PART 2, 10am-3pm , 1126 Longacre Rd, $20. Contact Pauline 021 266 4410 or neilson.pauline@gmail.com to register for part two of a two-part workshop learning how to digitise old family photos ready for printing into your own book. Also available on March 5.

HEALING GATHERING & PRACTICE, 11.30am, Dimensions of Light, 200b Victoria Ave. Donations welcome. Contact Natasha 027 253 1858. An opportunity to join a healing circle, to connect energy, and to be open to receive healing from a variety of modalities on offer.

EFT TAPPING WORKSHOP. SELF-CONFIDENCE, 2pm-4pm, The Women’s Network, 75 St Hill St. $3 includes a take-home workbook. Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493 or email: Lizziesinsights@gmail.com Explore three types of self-confidence and how each plays different roles in our life. Leave feeling more confident.

SATURYAY! INTRO TO POLE DANCE, 2.30pm-3.30pm, Altitude Pole & Fitness, 17 Taupo Quay. $15. Booking essential. Contact Mel whanganui@altitudepole.co.nz or 022 451 9770. Join the team from Altitude Pole for this intro class, perfect if you’ve always wondered about giving pole a go. Bring a friend, each pole takes two.

KAREN CLARKE BLUES WOMAN POP-UP CONCERT, 2.30pm-3.30pm. The Women’s Network, 75 St Hill St. $15. To book, text Carla 027 477 6454 or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com Enjoy hints of Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Michelle Shocked and Tracy Chapman in Karen’s vocal palette. Blending undeniable original work and upcycled favourites.