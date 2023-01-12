La Fiesta organiser Carla Donson (left) with Rachael Garland who hosts the La Fiesta launch with an exhibition opening at her Magpie Studio on February 10. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui’s women’s festival La Fiesta is set to go with the biggest lineup in its 14-year history.

The festival is on February 10 to March 10, with about 130 activities and events on the programme.

Established and founded in 2010 by Women’s Network manager Carla Donson, the festival offers diverse opportunities for everyone in the community.

Donson said she was “delighted to offer a festival programme that continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui, despite the challenges of hosting events amid the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years”.

“In recent years La Fiesta has attracted overseas inquiries and visitors, a direct result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand,” Donson said.

“This year will see presenters coming from all around Aotearoa New Zealand, notably with the women-only brass band contingent from Bras and Brass performing a tribute concert to the great women of rock at the Royal Whanganui Opera House along with Brass Whanganui. La Fiesta partners with the Royal New Zealand Ballet for the first time with two community classes being offered to children and adults, a chance to learn some moves from the upcoming touring production of Tutus On Tour.

“The festival features a wide range of presenters from across the Whanganui district and the central region. La Fiesta launches with an exhibition opening at Magpie Gallery on February 10, with an action-packed opening weekend of events to kickstart the festival.”

One of the festival’s focal points is its celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), which is commemorated annually on March 8 and marks its 112th anniversary in 2023. IWD was established in 1911 and is officially sanctioned by the United Nations as a day to reflect on women’s progress and to continue challenging for change.

The Women’s Network will host a celebration IWD breakfast event on Friday, March 3, with Minister for Women Jan Tinetti championing the international theme for 2023, #EmbraceEquity. This calls us to: “Imagine a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #EmbraceEquity.”

“La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible people going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, and profound wisdom. Men are welcome to participate in festival activities too,” Donson said.

“It is so encouraging to see the incredible support for La Fiesta across communities. I am hugely grateful to all of our festival partners for recognising its value and for providing such a diverse array of festival activities.”

For more information about the festival programme contact the Women’s Network, phone (06) 345 6833 or email womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. The La Fiesta programme is also available online: go to the Women’s Network Whanganui or La Fiesta NZ Facebook pages, or the official festival website http://lafiestanz.com to download a copy of the 2023 Festival Guide.