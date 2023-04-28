Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui’s Kai Iwi Beach flying fox replacement set to cost $180,000

Mike Tweed
By
2 mins to read
The flying fox at Kai Iwi beach was removed in October 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

The flying fox at Kai Iwi beach was removed in October 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

The flying fox at Kai Iwi Beach won’t be gone forever.

It was taken down in October last year due to structural integrity issues.

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle