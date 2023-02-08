The outdoor pool was a new racing experience for some.

Whanganui’s junior swim team is back in action for 2023, with a 28-strong squad competing at the Manawatū Age Group Championships.

The meet was held at the Lido Aquatic Centre in Palmerston North.

For some, it was their first time competing in an outdoor pool but, despite the new environment, Whanganui brought home 61 medals and a host of personal best times.

Arahi Doggett was awarded the Keith Oliver Cup for nine-year-old boys after racking up the most points from the four 50-metre events.

Doggett, Paige Conley, Ryleigh Dorricott and Rylee Earles all picked up eight medals each, and Ziva Bunker claimed nine.

Other medallists were: Lincoln Beamsley (four medals), Blake Candish and Tegan Lowe (three each), Rebecca Boden-Cave and Caralie Hanna (two each), and Eli Abraham, Georgia Abraham, Beth Belton, Ruby Hoekstra, Bailee Jones and Keanu Marshall.

Despite last-minute changes due to injury, Whanganui’s 13-and-under girls’ 400m freestyle relay team of Conley, 13, Earles, 11, Hanna, 13, and Tessa Murphy, 12, won by a margin of 20 seconds.

The 13-and-under girls’ 400m medley relay team of Earles, Lowe, 13, Conley and Rachel Pui, 12, also claimed gold, finishing 25 seconds clear of the field.

Rebecca Boden-Cave, 15, Greer Gresham, 17, Agatha Doggett, 14, and Georgia Abraham, 17, finished in fourth in the girls’ 14-and-over 400m freestyle relay.

Team manager Aaron Bunker made his officiating debut at the meet after completing his training to be an Inspector of Turns (IOT) and becoming Manawatū’s newest swim official.