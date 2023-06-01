Ruru Lodge is currently used as the owner's residence.

“The Flying Fox” has recently come on the market, for sale by Bayleys.

It’s a unique and iconic property, steeped in history, one of only a handful of freehold sites in the area, located on a 12.8083-hectare site on the western bank of the Whanganui River.

Nestled on the edge of the Whanganui National Park, this property provides an authentic rural location, just 45km north of Whanganui.

Often described as ‘fairytale cottages’, The Flying Fox currently operates bespoke tourist accommodation overlooking the river, with a stunning native bush-clad backdrop.

The aerial cable car is the iconic title feature of this property and crossing the river feels like stepping into another world. The ride also ensures the true beauty of the area surrounding this property can be appreciated during the journey across the river. The cable car provides primary access for owners and guests alike with alternative access from the river via jet boat or canoe.

Unmistakably, the unique feature of The Flying Fox is the electric aerial cableway. This provides a unique point of difference and is thought to be the only tourism business in New Zealand which has this type of access.

Approximately two hectares of the site are actively managed and utilised for owners and guests with the remainder in native bush. The present owners have extensively renovated the property over the last eight years, bringing everything up to modern-day standards while retaining the unique, rustic feel of the place.

There is a variety of accommodation options on the site. Ruru Lodge is currently used as the owner’s residence. This is a stunning three-bedroom house that combines modern amenities with rustic charm and expansive river views.

The view upriver from the cableway.

In addition, the tourist accommodation comprises two cottages (both with two bedrooms), an off-grid tiny house, a studio, a hand-built cabin, and a glamping tent. There are also facilities for campers on the Koru campsite.

The Flying Fox is off-grid for water and sewerage with a bank of 16 solar panels providing two-thirds of the yearly electricity consumption. This, in addition to the large vegetable gardens and established orchards, makes the self-sufficient lifestyle easily achievable.

This property truly offers a combination of lifestyle and income, and with bookings through to next April already, this is a genuine turnkey opportunity.



