A bird's-eye view of Whanganui's Gordon Park showing the paddocks where planting will fill out the forest block. Photo / Rhys Ogle

Whanganui’s Gordon Park forest is extending with adjacent paddocks to be planted with 6000 native trees.

The remnant kahikatea forest of Gordon Park Scenic Reserve, on the corner of No 3 Line and Kaimatira Rd, is unique in the Whanganui area.

Department of Conservation community ranger Hēmi Stuteley said the reserve’s new carpark, fencing and a planned picnic area would improve access and enjoyment.

“On top of these, the forest is gaining ground,” Stuteley said.

“Around two hectares of paddock are ready for planting with locally sourced seedstock, the majority collected and grown by Friends of Gordon Park volunteers.”