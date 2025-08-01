Paddocks to the north and west were deforested a long time ago but are part of the reserve.
“We can all play a role in protecting and enhancing this small but mighty patch of forest,” Stuteley said.
“This planting will help protect the mature forest as well as provide more habitat for our wetland birds like the at-risk mātātā or fernbird.”
Colin Ogle, spokesperson for volunteer group Friends of Gordon Park, said the community could be involved in planting.
“It’s a chance to be here from the start of something, plant some trees with your tamariki, then watch them grow over the coming years.
“We want this forest to belong to the community.”
Friends of Gordon Park, which has nurtured the existing forest for almost 20 years, is keen to welcome new volunteers.
Ogle said it was a busy planting schedule from July to the end of September.
“There’s around 6000 native trees to go in; we’ll provide the tools if you bring the enthusiasm, boots and weather-appropriate clothing.”
The main community planting day is Sunday, August 3, at 11am. People can also contribute at the six weekday plantings on volunteer days.
Volunteer days at Gordon Park are held twice a month, on the second Tuesday at 10am and fourth Thursday at 1pm.
Contact whanganui@doc.govt.nz for more information.