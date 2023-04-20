Former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua will play in the first Whanganui women's club rugby competition. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The new Whanganui women’s rugby competition will begin on Friday night following a surge of female players joining the sport after the Black Ferns’ World Cup success.

Whanganui Rugby Football Union (WRFU) is launching the competition with four new teams from Marist, Kaierau, Marton and Taihape.

Previously there was only the Whanganui Metro Women’s team playing in the Manawatū competition but an influx of player interest sparked the creation of a local league.

Whanganui’s former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua organised the formation of the club league in her role as WRFU’s women’s and secondary school development officer.

“All these girls came out of nowhere and we decided with four teams it would be silly not to try to run our own competition so we bit the bullet and went for it.”

Talawadua said there were experienced and first-time players signing up, as well as some women who had returned to the game because previously there were no playing options available.

“We’ve had quite a few ladies who are aged between 40 and 50 who have come down to train and give it a go, and mums coming along with their daughters.”

Talawadua played for the Hurricanes Poua in the Super Rugby Aupiki this year but will also play for Marist in the Whanganui competition.

The public attention given to the successful Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign had contributed to the popularity boost in women’s rugby, Talawadua said.

“It’s not just that the Black Ferns won but the way the games were managed and the interest from the community going to the games.”

WRFU chief executive Bridget Belsham said it was also the work that had been put in at a local level that had aided the increase in player numbers.

“It’s creating an opportunity for girls and women once they leave secondary school to have an opportunity to play.”

Belsham said ongoing work was needed to ensure club facilities were fit for purpose for female players but that this was part of WRFU’s long-term plan.

“We have 17 men’s club teams on a Saturday so that’s very busy at various venues so we’ve had to set up the draw to alleviate potential overlap.”

Upgrading changing rooms at clubs to cater for women would come at a cost and Belsham said WRFU would continue to work with clubs to invest in those areas.

Marist player Opal Downes switched codes from netball to sign up for the rugby competition and said the first pre-season training was her first time playing rugby.

“I absolutely loved it, it’s been a challenge and on the field it can get a bit rough but it’s a game and it’s very rewarding.”

Downes said the contact and the pace of the game made rugby different to every other sport she had played.

“It’s empowering, it’s something that’s been deemed a men’s sport for so long and now with the success of the World Cup women’s rugby is on the rise.”

Talawadua said over the course of her rugby career she had watched a shift in the way the women’s game was regarded by the public.

“A lot of men would just laugh at us or snigger from the sidelines, they thought they’d come along to have a watch for a laugh but now they’ll come along because the technique of the girls and the skill set is a lot better than it used to be.”

Female players were improving overall because they were starting at a younger age and Talawadua, who only began playing rugby in secondary school, said she was blown away by the younger generations.

“They’re so skilful, they’re better than we were when we were 20 years old because they’ve been playing since they were 9 or 10 years old.”