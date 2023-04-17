Dai Henwood has star billing at the upcoming Whanganui Comedy Gala.

There will be laughs a-plenty when Hello Comedy presents Whanganui’s first ever Comedy Gala, hosted by Rhys Mathewson and featuring Dai Henwood, Michele A’Court and more!

The event is partnering with Hospice Whanganui and $5 from each ticket sale will go to the charity.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as charity partner of the upcoming Whanganui Comedy Gala,” says Kelly Scarrow, Hospice Whanganui fundraising, communications and marketing manager.

“It is always wonderful from a fundraising point of view to be a charity partner, but also it is also an opportunity for Hospice Whanganui to be present and engage with different sectors of our community outside of a crisis.

“Grab your ticket today for a good laugh and to help support us, Hospice Whanganui, New Zealand to provide free palliative care and support to patients and their whānau in our community!”

Dai Henwood is an established Kiwi comedy legend, having won every major award from the Billy T and Fred Award to NZ Comedy Guild Male comedian of the year. He has been a fixture on our screens since the days of Insert Video Here. You’ve seen him on Family Feud, 7 Days, Lego Master and more.

“Whanganui audiences always bring the laughs! They are loud and enthusiastic which I love. Kiwi audiences can sometimes sit and smile and not make noise. Whanganui is the opposite to that,” says Dai.

Dai’s own health has been well documented in the media, but does it provide comedy material?

“I have a few bits and bobs about my cancer diagnosis,” he says. “I feel happy and healthy at the moment and love sharing laughs with people all around New Zealand. My set changes often so I am not really sure what I will be talking about when I come down.”

Dai is thrilled the show will help Hospice.

“They are less than 50 per cent government funded which means we have to seek just under $2 million from our community each year to ensure we can continue to provide free specialist support and palliative care for the community and their whānau. Events like these really help hospice to not only raise funds but to raise their profile in ways which people don’t usually associate with Hospice or palliative care.”

Of course, Dai is not alone on the Whanganui stage.

“There are so many great acts for this gala. Rhys Mathewson will be an amazing host and acts like Michelle A’Court and Ray O’Leary never disappoint. I am pretty excited to see a few acts I haven’t seen before but it is an amazing and diverse line-up that will have something for everyone,” Dai says.

Rhys Mathewson is the youngest comedian to win the Billy T and Fred award. He’s a regular on Seven Sharp, 7 Days and other shows. Since starting his stand-up career at the age of 15, Rhys has blitzed his way to the top of the New Zealand comedy world and shows no sign of slowing down. His 2021 Comedy Festival Show Heartless Joke Machine was a complete sell-out and earned rave reviews.

Michele A’Court is a true pioneer in NZ comedy, picking up a raft of awards including NZ Female Comedian of the decade in 2010. She has been a New Zealand icon since her days on What Now all the way to being a part of the team of comedians who brought the hit show 7 Days to air. Michelle is an in-demand speaker, event host, MC and comedian.

The Details

What: Whanganui Comedy Gala

When: Friday, June 16, 7.30pm

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House

Tickets: https://rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/92590



