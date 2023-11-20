Very good weather on the day of the Fest of Cultural Unity brought out people in greater numbers than in previous years. The warmth and sunshine, and the lack of wind and rain, enhanced the experience for performers, stallholders, and participants alike.
In his opening address, Mayor Andrew Tripe said there are 101 nationalities living in Whanganui. “My encouragement is to learn about the other cultures that we have. We are one city, one district. All of us make up this great nation. Get to know others you haven’t met before and learn about different people, races and ethnicities in our community,” he said.
“The 2023 Fest of Cultural Unity event saw 21 ethnically diverse food stall holders take over Majestic Square, offering up cuisine that filled the town centre with amazing aromas and satisfied consumers,” said Geoff Follett, member liaison and design, Mainstreet Whanganui. “Overall it was fun and enjoyable.”
After a few years of not being able to be involved, the Dutch food stall and Ukrainian food stall were able to attend this year. New to the line of food stalls was Empanadas Argentines selling typical Argentine food.
The Born and Raised Pasifika stall, featured delicious Island food. Whānau Group provided the ever-popular kumara, pumpkin, silver beet, pork, chicken, and hangi. River City Filipino Club stall offered traditional Filipino Cuisines and delicacies. There was a Ukrainian food stall and a Deliciously Dutch stall with their sweet Dutch treats. Food stalls were also from Cook Island, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the South African community food stall featuring a traditional South African brie.
Four Information stalls attended on the day: Amnesty International Whanganui, Whanganui District Council, Falun Dafa and Te Wananga O Aotearoa.
Mainstreet Whanganui was the event manager for the organising committee - Born and Raised Pasifika.
After the second Ukrainian dance, a minute’s silence was observed for Armistice Day, providing a poignant reflection on the war in Ukraine.