The Boring Gallery at the front of the community art centre, 19 Taupō Quay, exhibition runs from September 8-27.

Peter Shepherd used to own and run Red Door Gallery in Putiki, then after a couple of years break, he started the Boring Gallery at the front of the community art centre, 19 Taupō Quay.

This is run as a co-op with the artists working in the gallery.

This is the fourth combined art exhibition they have put on. The first was a clock exhibition at Expressions Gallery, then an old-style radio exhibition at Red Door Gallery, and a functional art exhibition at Red Door Gallery.

“Each time the artists have been given a totally free hand with it, so we get truly inspiring work,” says Shepherd. “We will also have a people’s choice award as people vote for their favourite work. They go into the draw to win a $100 voucher to be used at the Boring Gallery.”

Also at the art centre is an exhibition of Louise Herdsman’s mosaics students, titled Making Mosaics Our Way. The exhibition runs from September 8-27.

The steel sculpture piece by Peter Shepherd is a snapshot of New Zealand covering pre-human colonialism and cityscape.

Others on display: Steve Selfe, collage; Tina Drayton, acrylics; Rosemary Hovy, felting; Melanie Fleet, mixed media; Debby Shepherd, acrylics; Abby Redman, wood; Judy Flatt, acrylics; Jill Maas, textiles; Polly Cleverly, acrylics; Alyssia Anderson, textiles; Duncan Smith, acrylics; Julz Coffey, mixed media; Elaine Clark, mixed media; Ross Fallen, acrylics; Jan Penn, mixed media; Karen Workman, mixed media; and Melissa Crawford, ceramic, mixed media.











