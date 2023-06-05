Some of the Jimmy Ward Shield winners present at the Wanganui Tech COB Rugby Club Centenary held over King's Birthday weekend: top left: Paul Thomas, Blair Whiteman, George Tipu, Janice Tipu and Rex McKinnon. Front left: Brian Ingram, Jim Spencer, Royce Tunbridge and Jon Cowan.

After being humiliated 77-7 last year, Border will have revenge well and truly on their minds when the Whanganui premier rugby champions tackle main rivals Taihape at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Although Waverley Harvesting Border will remain top of the Tasman Tanning points table regardless of the result, Byford’s Readimix Taihape would love to lift the $500 Barracks Bar Challenge Shield voucher off the visitors.

There are three qualifying rounds before the arrival of the cut-throat semifinal day but both Border and Taihape have yet to sit out the bye.

Border (24 pts), seeking a record fourth successive championship title, leads the field ahead of Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 18, Taihape 17, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 10, and McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 1.

Kaierau sits out the bye this weekend with the bottom two teams meeting at Spriggens Park.

Border and Taihape have been the two dominant clubs over recent years and unless Kaierau or Marist provides late upsets they look destined to meet again in July 8’s final on Cooks Gardens.

Goal-kicking may well decide Saturday’s key game at Memorial Park with both Border’s Craig Clare (42 pts this campaign) and Taihape’s Dane Whale (32 pts) playing major roles when the two gun sides have met in recent seasons.

Border has averaged 31-16 during six fixtures during 2023 and Taihape 25-15 compared with Kaierau’s 28-21 while Marist (23-29) and Ruapehu (15-47) have minus averages from one fewer outing each.

With mid-fielder Alekesio Vakarorogo scoring seven tries and winger Tom Symes five times, Border is the leading try-scoring unit with 31 tries, ahead of Kaierau 28, Taihape 25, Marist 23 (five from Jack O’Leary) and Ruapehu 15.

Border and Taihape have each conceded 16 tries, Kaierau 21, Marist 29, and Ruapehu 47.

Seventy-four players have managed tries – Kaierau 20, Taihape 16, Border and Marist 13 each, and Ruapehu 12.

Taihape has recorded home victories over Border six times since coming back to the union in 2011, including 28-17 in 2021 and last year’s amazing 70-point success, while Border, who scraped home18-17 in 2020, has won on five visits with the highest margin of 43-10 in 2019.

Sitting 7 points ahead of Taihape and away to bottom-positioned Ruapehu in the final round, Border is well placed to host a semifinal but retaining the Challenge Shield on Saturday will be a big incentive to the team as will be avenging last year’s nightmare hiding.

After dominating the “Mountain Men” in the first four years of the new millennium with a quartet of victories, there has been limited success for Marist at Rochfort Park.

The city club, however, won 11-0 and 14-8 in the 2008 semis in Ohakune, drew 22-all in 2011 and last won 28-8 in 2018.

Although beaten, Ruapehu collected 29 points at Kaierau and 24 in Waverley this campaign and has the potential to run Marist closer than the first round 12-43 loss at Spriggens Park.

Senior Scene

It is the near-neighbours day in the ninth round of the senior championship this weekend.

Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau hosts across-town Black Bull Liqour Pirates at the Country Club, Memorial Park-based Utiku OB, and Bennett’s Taihape play a local derby, and J J Walters Asphalt Marton travel to play fellow Rangitikei side Kelso Hunterville.

Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic meet Border on the Racecourse, AGC Marist Knights play Castlecliff Club Mustangs at Spriggens Park and McCrea Scanning Counties host Tamata Hauha Ratana.

Although the recent form may indicate clear favourites in most of the six fixtures, bonus points will be vital for some play-of contenders as they chase home semifinal fields.



