All finishers receive a medal for their efforts. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s 3 Bridges Marathon is back this weekend and entries are as good as ever.

Organiser Rob Conder said he was expecting between 800 and 1000 runners and walkers to take part, with around half of them coming from out of town.

“It showcases our beautiful awa and there’s something for everyone. It’s family-friendly and even if it’s raining, it will still be a good day.”

Entries were looking really strong across most distances, Conder said.

“We are down a little bit in the kids’ fun run, which is 1.2km.

“With that event, there is a $400 school prize. Every child’s entry has their school’s name and we draw one out and whatever school they’re from gets the prizemoney.

“That kicks off at 12.30pm and there’s a big lolly scramble afterwards.”

The course marathon record was set by Matthew Maloney in 2020, with a time of 2:36:57.

Melanie Bourke holds the women’s marathon record, finishing in 2:50:06 in 2005.

People can enter the race right up until the first event gets underway.

“You can enter at the race pack pick up at Pak‘nSave from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturday (December 10) and on race day (December 11) at the Union Boat Club from 5.30am,” Conder said.

“Organisers will start setting up and getting ready at around 4am.”

The event is in its 19th year, although in 2021 competitors had to complete the distances in their own time as a result of Covid-19.

Even then, around 400 people took part, Conder said.

“A lot of people commented that it was their toughest marathon. Running like that on your own is a really hard thing to do.

“There’s no one around you and usually there’s a bit of a buzz when you cross that finish line.”

The full course runs along the Whanganui River and crosses the Dublin St, Town and Cobham bridges.

Conder said there were plenty of spot prizes to go around.

There’s a bit of everything, from a sandwich press to a new speaker system.

“All finishers of the 5km race and the full, half and quarter marathons will get medals.”

The 3 Bridges marathon is a fundraiser for the Wanganui Harrier Club.

The first event of the day, the marathon walk, gets underway at 6am.

That is followed by the marathon run at 7am, the half marathon walk at 8am, the half marathon run at 8.30am, the quarter marathon walk and run at 10am, and the 5km run and walk at 11.30am.















































