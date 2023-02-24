Visitors check out the 2022 Whanganui Zinefest.

A festival of quirky and cutting-edge art is returning to Whanganui.

Whanganui Zinefest will be held on Saturday, February 25, at 1.30pm at the Whanganui Musicians’ Club, Drews Ave.

Once a popular artistic trend in the 90s, “zine” comes from the word magazine and is a limited-edition DIY print or hand drawing.

In the world of zines there were no limits to artistic expression and this was what made them so appealing as a creative outlet, Zinefest co-organiser Maia-Jeanne McAllister said.

“It’s so accessible, it’s a way for almost anyone to get their thoughts on paper.”

McAllister said zines often challenged their viewers and the content could be explicit.

“They can be confrontational and aggressive as well as artistic.”

One zine that will be showing on Saturday features a face and eyelids being grappled by many hands, expressing the artist’s fear of going to bed due to sleep paralysis.

The popularity of Zinefest has increased in its third year and has meant the festival has moved to a bigger venue which will feature 22 stallholders.

There will also be an after-party event with local bands such as Lavender Menace at Porridge Watson bar.

McAllister said Zinefest offered “a supportive, affirming space” for up-and-coming creatives.

“People are attracted to it because it’s subversive and counter-cultural.”

There was no age limit to who could create and enjoy zines, and McAllister said there had been parent-child duos creating art for this year’s Zinefest.

The price for purchasing a zine can range from free to $10 upwards for one-off pieces.

Whanganui Pride will have a table at Zinefest and McAllister said queer culture was often explored in zines.

“A lot of people navigate their identities and ways of seeing the world through zines.”

McAllister said it was exciting to have artists travelling from Wellington and Auckland for Zinefest.

“Some of these people almost make a job out of going to Zinefestivals, and others we just made connections with over the years.”