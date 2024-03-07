Artist Mike Marsh was one of the creatives at the 2023 Whanganui Zinefest.

Artist Mike Marsh was one of the creatives at the 2023 Whanganui Zinefest.

Whanganui Zinefest is back this weekend offering a glimpse into the unique minds of Whanganui creatives.

Co-organiser Anique Jayasinghe said securing Creative NZ funding for the fourth edition of the annual event had allowed it to grow and include five workshops with various community groups in the lead-up to Saturday’s festival.

“It’s been really nice to work with a lot of people and also to be able to pay people,” she said.

There will be 20-plus stalls at the 2024 Zinefest and Jayasinghe said the tangible nature of zines was a drawcard.

“A lot of us find the analogue style of collaging and searching through magazines nice and palpable. It’s lovely to have handmade DIY published things,” she said.

“I think it’s the ability to make something out of nothing relatively easily. The materials are accessible and it’s an accessible form of creativity.

“It’s very gratifying and it doesn’t take a lot of effort.”

Jayasinghe became interested in the concept of zines - a DIY hand-assembled publication - through a migrant zine collective in Auckland.

“It was a collaborative zine with people writing about their experiences,” she said.

“Because they’re self-published it’s usually underground or alternative movements they’re connected to.”

She said zines also allowed for artistic experimentation.

“Because it’s so easy to do it, it’s less risky, you don’t have to invest much in it. You don’t have to pander to a certain audience. You can do whatever you like.

“They’ve been around for a long time and maybe it is seeing a renaissance; it’s definitely more popular.”

Zine maker Talula Hodder took out Best In Fest at the 2022 event with her zine Ponder - a collection of dating profiles for ducks - which also won the same prize at the Hamilton fest.

She said uniqueness was the key to a great zine.

“Something that you couldn’t buy anywhere else and something that someone has put a lot of effort into,” Hodder said.

“And something that they probably wouldn’t have made for anything else because it’s not commercially marketable.

“It’s a really low-cost, low-risk thing and it’s pretty cool when someone gets it.”

Hodder said “the cleverness is off the scale” at Whanganui Zinefest.

Jayasinghe encouraged people to come along and support Whanganui’s creative community at Zinefest.

“Just give it a go and have a look at what your local creatives are doing because they’re doing some pretty neat stuff. It’s a good way to support local and get to know your local arts scene a little bit more.

“Zinefest has such a nice community around. That’s the thing that’s quite rewarding.”

Whanganui Zinefest is on from 10am-2pm at the Whanganui Musicians Club.

The Whanganui Zinefest after party is on at Porridge Watson from 8pm featuring Carb on Carb, Tender Moonlight and XRVR, as well as Varda.

Zaryd Wilson is a journalist who has covering the lower North Island for more than a decade. He joined the Whanganui Chronicle as a reporter in 2014 and has been editor since 2021.