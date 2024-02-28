Whanganui Youth Service regenerates to ‘Whatever’

The Whatever team: Pam, Charlotte, Rosie, Nick, Michelle, Nicole and Luke (front).

Youth Services Trust in Whanganui is New Zealand’s oldest-running youth one-stop shop (YOSS), started in 1991 by Jean Berge.

Now it’s regenerated into a new branding, “Whatever”, under manager Rosie McMenamin who has been in her role for the past year.

“I decided to give the service an uplift and find out what rangatahi want,” said McMenamin. “We launched a ‘What we want’ survey last year and received 1600 responses. It’s going to lead our strategic direction.

“We’re looking at creative alternative therapies, changing the old model of face-to-face counselling, which can cause anxiety in itself for some people. We’re looking at animal therapy, and smash rim therapy (good for grief therapy) - we have some vaults at our centre where we can fill it up with things you can smash.

The survey confirmed the service is in the right location where it is, and the right things are being done at the right times. It asked what was going on for the youth and have they had experiences, especially online.

“We’re a not-for-profit organisation, we’re always looking for funding,” said McMenamin. “The reason behind the name change to ‘Whatever’ is because it sums up whoever you are, wherever you’re from, whatever you need. Our age range is 10 to 25 years old.

“We offer a sexual health clinic to all ages, and free contraception to women up to 44 years and any UCOL students. Our services are all free - GP, nurse, counsellor, social worker and sexual health centre.

“The building is strategically located near UCOL and it has been repainted and decorated with counselling rooms that are interactive and beautiful places to be,” she said.

On May 4, Drews Ave will close and transform into a massive street party for youth to celebrate National Youth Week, the whole event will be free. Professional BMXers will be giving demos, there will be skateboard ramps, food trucks, basketball nets, rock painting, bands, kapa haka, a raffle and a smash tent with safety gear where people can see how it feels.



