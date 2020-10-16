Whanganui youth employment platform officially launches

The official launch of Youth Employment Success allowed participating businesses to meet the platform's Dunedin designers. Photo / Supplied

An online platform designed to match youth to workplace experiences has been officially launched in Whanganui.

Youth Employment Success (YES) has been operating since June but, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the official launch was postponed until this week.

Whanganui & Partners' Hannah Kelly said the physical launch was "worth the wait".

"It was great to officially kick off with an in-person event, which meant the team who developed Youth Employment Success could come up from Dunedin," Kelly said.

"It was really valuable for the participating businesses to have a chance to meet up with the people behind the project and vice versa."

Fourteen local businesses currently feature on the platform. They offer a total of 92 different opportunities, ranging from apprenticeships to CV reviews.

Kelly said the participating businesses have been enthusiastic about developing a youth-friendly culture of employment in Whanganui.

"Businesses who engage with youth aren't just helping our rangatahi prepare for the workplace, they're also gaining valuable exposure to new points of view and skill sets, especially around technology and communication.

"By helping youth engage in career pathways early on, you're strengthening the future workforce for both Whanganui and your industry."

Kelly had been "thrilled" with the uptake from businesses so far, with additional employers "in the pipeline".

"We want to see a wide range of employers on the site, representing the diversity of opportunities available in Whanganui. The Whanganui District Health Board will be on the platform soon.

"They're our biggest employer, so it's really exciting to have their involvement."

It was free to participate and easy to get registered, Kelly said.

"You don't have to be looking to take on new staff to offer great opportunities like CV reviews, mock interviews and job shadowing. All that's required is a willingness to take the time to engage with interested youth."

Employers interested in participating can contact Susan Bukholt at sweetwhanganui@gmail.com or through youthemployer.nz