A Youth Council meeting at Whanganui District Council. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Whanganui youth with a creative idea can now apply for $600 to help get it off the ground.

Applications are now open for the “$600ship” scholarship programme run by Whanganui District Council’s youth committee.

The fund is open to people aged between 12 and 24 years old and, this year, focuses on environment, diversity and culture, arts and technology and youth development.

“We welcome all $600ship applications that align with the themes and criteria that the Youth Council has set for 2023,” Whanganui District Council community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said.

The funding scheme is one way the youth committee helps Whanganui’s young people to contribute to local matters.

Since 2014, more than 60 young people have used the funding for a variety of initiatives, including social enterprise and entrepreneurship opportunities, leadership training, representing Whanganui internationally in high-performance sports, kapa haka competitions, personal development programmes and rangatahi-focused projects.

“We’re excited to hear from young people who are connecting with each other and contributing to local matters and initiatives that focus on positive rangatahi empowerment, leadership, inclusiveness, culture, diversity, arts, technology and education,” Tamehana said.

To be eligible for the funding, applicants must live or attend school in the Whanganui district and include a letter of support from their school principal, teacher, tutor, mentor, community leader or employer, along with their application.

Applicants must also demonstrate that the funding will be used for the benefit of rangatahi in the Whanganui district and fall under one of this year’s four funding priorities.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.