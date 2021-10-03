Whanganui wood creators looking for a home for their latest project

Fourteen members of the Wanganui Turners and Woodcraft Group have spent the last seven months creating their giant wooden weta. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Turners and Woodcraft Group is looking for a home for its latest project.

Over the last seven months, 14 members of the group have been working on their giant wooden weta.

The idea was sparked when member Dion Hazelwood was in town and was inspired by some of the work done at Whanganui Walls.

He thought that the group with all their skills could create something impressive that would be able to be mounted to a wall.

The project was based on a smaller model that member Des Kendrick had created a few years ago.

"It was proposed, why don't we do this and make it bigger?"

They drew it and graphed it all up, keeping it to scale.

At 2.8 metres long, the giant weta is made completely out of donated macrocarpa and driftwood. The leaves at the bottom of the weta are real, encased in resin.

"This thing is somewhere between artistic license and anatomically correct."

They contemplating created something that could be on an outdoor wall, but it would deteriorate over time and need lots of maintenance.

The group thought it would take around 18 months to complete, but have finished just shy of seven months.

Wanganui Turners and Woodcraft is taking expressions of interest to find a home for the weta, hoping someone in Whanganui will be interested in having it.

"It was made for Whanganui by Whanganui people."

The weta will be on display at Community Art Centre on Taupo Quay until October 21.