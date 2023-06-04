Marist set up Paris Munro to score four of its seven tries. Photo / Kiwi TV

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It will be an all-Metro final for the WRFU’s Women’s Club Championship at Cooks Gardens this Friday night after both Kaierau and Marist did the business on a windy night of action last Friday evening.

Facing a winless Marton team, who never quit trying at the Country Club and met coach Dennis Tucker’s goal of scoring a try, Kaierau eventually got to use their superior line speed in the second stanza with the breeze behind them, to run out 65-5 winners.

Later at Cooks Gardens, in front of a vocal group of travelling supporters, Taihape hung tough with Marist, especially in the second half as their carries and offloads became tighter and more controlled, yet the home side’s more experienced combinations eventually opened up the space out wide, winning 45-0.

It sets up a mouth-watering clash in the final as, due to a default for illness in the first round, Kaierau and Marist have only met once this campaign, with a last-minute try by Kaierau seeing them pick up a 17-12 win.

At the Country Club, going into the wind, Kaierau had some attacking scrums but a few final passes did not go to hand, eventually getting close enough to force the overlap so flanker Samara Nevanna could score out wide.

A couple more penalties and the hosts were in position again for the other flanker, Cienna Newland, to charge off the ruck to score.

But Marton, playing smart by calling scrums on all infringements to slow Kaierau down and use the No 8 off the back for a safe carry in the wind, eventually got into position for reserve Faith McIntrye, in jersey No 20, to close the gap to 12-5.

A long kick had Kaierau under pressure defending another five-metre scrum, but they soon worked forward to score again for 17-5.

Getting into the second half and able to play at speed again with the breeze behind them, Kaierau found the gaps out wide, with some of their try-scorers including second five Diaz Gabriel, halfback Kaya Brooks, fullback Te Amorangi Karaitiana, and towering reserve Kara Adrole.

At Cooks Gardens, the wind came more across ground, but Marist could still be expansive and none was better at it than fullback and women’s representative incumbent Paris Munro, who would score four of her team’s seven tries.

She got the first after an attacking scrum, by stepping into the line and diving through the last defender, then making a long run to link with winger Alice Ireton, before getting the ball back and scoring in the clock tower corner.

Taihape dug deep as play got a little intense for a time, with one big Marist tackle producing a gasp from the crowd, before eventually Marist extended their lead through No 8 Te Reo Tuatahi Mareikura, dragging tacklers over to score.

The visitors could have been buoyed going into the break at just 17-0, but Marist broke out of their 22m with some great offloads before former Black Ferns prop Sosoli Talawadua took the carry to bring them close, then the ball was again transferred wide for Munro to score.

An early penalty in the second half and Marist worked through the forwards for lock Lasaini Aleke to score, before Taihape went through their best period of the game by charging hard and supporting each other.

It was then tough for them when they were finally in position, as Marist forced a turnover and broke through the midfield, again working wide for Munro to fight off three defenders and score.

Flanker Mala Faumuina then scored right on fulltime after she was stopped short of the line but wasn’t held and so bounced up to dive across.

Ireton had kicked well with four conversions, but was off the field so fellow winger Ashley Hargreaves slotted the last.

Given a warm reception when they came off, Taihape could hold their heads up for a solid first season, having won three games.

They never gave up on the big stage - No 8 Keahleigh Dygas producing a stunning try-saving tackle around the bootlaces, as just one example.