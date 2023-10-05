Kiritahi Firmin, with son John Jr Panatahi Firmin.

Women Who Lead is a monthly event aimed at celebrating women and showcasing women’s leadership, hosted at Barracks Sports Bar.

As principal of Tawhero School for the past four years, speaker Karleen Marshall is passionate about providing opportunities for tamariki to thrive in their learning. Karleen has a rich career in research and education with previous roles as principal at Te Wainui-ā-Rua on the Whanganui River, working as a researcher for a Māori Language Research Company and teaching in Japan and the United Kingdom.

Karleen Marshall.

“I am passionate about using sports, culture, language, and identity as a catalyst to raise student achievement with tamariki who have a history of failing in our current education system. I am interested in doing whatever it takes to create transformative change so that tamariki succeed in their learning,” says Karleen.

The second speaker, Kiritahi Firmin, is the founder of Kimiora Trust, which supports families affected by suicide or abuse. Kiritahi is also a passionate botanist who teaches people to live organically, using the Covid-19 lockdown to produce māra kai (food gardening) educational videos for whānau on how to grow vegetables and forage for kai.

Karleen says the duo connected over a desire to give staff and students an opportunity to learn about planting seeds and cultivating vegetable gardens.

“A key reason why we have collaborated is because we are both passionate about food sovereignty and sustainability and why it is so vital in our communities.”

The term “food sovereignty” refers to a food system in which the people who produce, distribute, and consume food also control the approach to and means of food production and distribution.

The October event will be the second in the series, created by The Whanganui Women’s Network and Sport Whanganui, following a successful suffrage-themed launch in September.

Guests are invited to purchase a drink or a meal from Barracks and join for a fun evening of connection and learning.

More information about the Women Who Lead series can be found on sportwhanganui.co.nz. Dates and speakers for the rest of the year will also be announced on the Sport Whanganui Facebook page.

■ Between 5.30pm and 7pm, attendees will be treated to an informative “couch conversation” with local community leaders. The next session on Wednesday, October 18, will feature two like-minded wāhine toa (leaders) who have a shared passion for food sovereignty and sustainability.