John McMillan with CCNZ Manawatū-Whanganui branch chair and national excavator operator competition organiser Greg Lumsden.

Whanganui’s John McMillan of Loaders Civil, has won the Z one-day job challenge against 13 of the country’s top excavator operators.

The Civil Contractors New Zealand CablePrice national excavator operator competition, held on March 15-16 at Manfeild Park in Feilding tested the full range of operators’ skills.

It was part of the Central Districts Field Days, and involved site planning, layout, and execution.

McMillan brought “big-dig” energy to Feilding when he climbed into the cab of a 13-tonne excavator.

John McMillan in action at the CCNZ CablePrice Manawatū Whanganui regional excavator operator competition.

This year’s event marked the competition’s 30th anniversary and competitors faced a host of new challenges, as well as crowd-pleasing tests of precision that have been popular in the past, such as dunking a basketball using an excavator’s bucket or pouring a cup of tea using a specially engineered excavator attachment.

McMillan said he enjoyed the challenge, showcasing his skills, and encouraging more people to get involved in excavator operations in future.

”I know the competition threw a few curve balls my way – I just took to every challenge as it came, gave it a good crack and had some fun doing it.

”I love this industry and I think the national competition is a great catalyst to get as many young people into civil construction as possible.

“The other competitors travelled from all across the country and they might have had a few people in support, but being from the local area, most people were flying that Manawatū-Whanganui flag and supporting me.”

McMillan qualified for the finals after his success in the Manawatū-Whanganui regional competition this month. He has worked for Loaders Civil for five years as a foreman supervising construction projects and is currently building retaining walls in Te Oreore to stabilise State Highway 4 connecting Whanganui and Raetihi.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said this year’s finals featured some breathtaking new challenges that weren’t revealed to competitors until they arrived in the arena on the event’s first day.”

“The eye-catching tests of precision always bring the crowds, but there’s a more serious side to the event as well, with plenty of traditional tasks such as trenching, operating around underground services, and tests of operators’ health and safety knowledge.”

He said the annual competition provided a chance to celebrate New Zealand’s excavator operators and inspire young people to consider careers in civil contracting. ”Whether it’s ageing pipe networks or demand for new roads, the infrastructure challenges we are facing across New Zealand are becoming increasingly acute.

“We need more machine operators and many other roles across the industry and this is a great way to shine a spotlight on the talent required and the opportunities available in civil construction.”

The competition was founded in 1994 by CCNZ’s Manawatū branch as the brainchild of local contractors Graeme Blackley and Grant Smith. ”It’s amazing to think that this competition has now been around for longer than Super Rugby. It’s as Kiwi as they come and it would have to be one of the more unique spectacles our country has to offer,” Pollard said.

An Epic Careers Hub was set up next to the excavator operator competition course for the duration of the field days, for members of the public interested in trying excavator operation or exploring careers in the industry.

Civil Contractors New Zealand

Founded in 1944, Civil Contractors New Zealand is an incorporated society representing the interests and aspirations of more than 800 organisations – including more than 500 large, medium-sized and small businesses that work in civil engineering, construction and general contracting.

It also has more than 300 associate member businesses, which provide valuable products, support and services to contractor members. Civil contractors work to construct the country’s vital transport, water and other horizontal infrastructure - find out more at www.civilcontractors.co.nz.