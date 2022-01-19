Paul Ubana Jones returns to Whanganui on January 21. Photo / Supplied



The Whanganui Musicians Club presents its first concert of 2022 on Friday, January 21 with a visit from one of the country's unique treasures in Paul Ubana Jones.

Paul has been entertaining and inspiring audiences here and around the world for many years. He's putting the final touches on his 10th record album that will be released later this year, and continues to grow an audience of dedicated followers by 'taking it to the people' year in, year out.

Paul is in the midst of one of his comprehensive tours, playing 14 towns in January and a couple more in February, as he criss-crosses both islands of the country. There is the modern troubadour side of his wanderings, as he connects us with the country we inhabit.

Commenting on his recent journeys, Paul says, "Touring at present is quite a 'strange train' to ride. Covid is being a huge planetary game changer! But I'm a true 'working class optimist'! My gift is music, and I love bringing people together."

And then there is the music. There are few people alive who combine singing, songwriting, and virtuoso guitar playing in a solo performance that always produces great moments.

The repertoire is as original as the style Paul has developed over a lifetime of creating music, documenting his personal journey. And he has many wonderful stories to share.

There must be 1000 people in Whanganui who would thoroughly enjoy an evening with Paul Ubana Jones.

The Musicians Club Hall on Drews Ave cannot accommodate all of you, so make sure you get there early. Friday, January 21. Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm. General admission is $30. Advance tickets are available online with undertheradar.com. The Musicians Club operates a strict Vaccination Pass to Enter policy.