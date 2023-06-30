Heavy showers that are set to ease on Sunday afternoon are in the pipeline for Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Heavy showers that are set to ease on Sunday afternoon are in the pipeline for Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

A wet weekend is ahead for Whanganui with strong wind, heavy passing showers and a chance of small hail.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said Saturday would bring heavy showers which may ease for a time in the morning and afternoon.

“Westerlies will be strong and showers may be heavy at times.

“Some of those showers may bring small hail.”

Miller said the showers should pass through “fairly quickly” and there would be clear periods without rain.

On Saturday, temperatures would reach a maximum of 14C and an overnight low of around 8C.

“The temperatures won’t change rapidly over the next couple of days.

“Sunday will have a maximum high of 14C but Sunday night and Monday morning will get a little bit colder with an overnight low of 5C.”

Miller said Sunday would bring a few showers that looked like they would ease in the afternoon but may pick up again towards the evening.

“Keep an eye on the rain radar and check for any incoming showers on the way.

“It’s just going to be one of those weekends where you have to time your outdoor events between the showers.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.