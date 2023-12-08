Sunday in Whanganui is likely to be cloudy and showery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect a fine Saturday to be followed by an overcast and sometimes showery Sunday - just in time for the 3 Bridges Marathon.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a low-pressure front was expected to arrive over the south of the South Island on Saturday, bringing wet and blustery conditions as it headed north, but this would not affect Whanganui.

“You’re in for a pretty nice day,” Ferris said.

Much of Saturday will be sunny for the region, with northwesterly winds developing in the morning, a high of 24C and clouds arriving in the evening.

“So there might be a bit of a breeze around but still a pretty good day,” Ferris said.

The low-pressure front is expected to make it to the North Island by Sunday, so cloudy conditions are expected for Whanganui, with showers arriving in the afternoon.

The northwesterly winds will persist throughout the day but will begin to ease in the evening.

“It does look like that risk of rain diminishes in the evening as well,” Ferris said.

For the people taking part in Whanganui’s 3 Bridges Marathon, the fastest runners may be able to dodge the rain, but for everyone else a shower early in the afternoon may prove to be a relief.

“There’ll be some rain but it’s not looking like it’ll be super-heavy and persistent,” he said.

“Not to speak for the runners, but it might be quite nice to get a little shower when they’re coming towards the end and just have something to cool them down.”

The winds from Saturday will persist into Sunday, so competitors may feel a slight windchill factor.

A high of 23C is forecast, and cloud cover is expected to break in the evening.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, Ferris said the weather was expected to clear up again on Monday with early showers transitioning into a fine day and northerly winds turning westerly.

The fine weather may roll into Tuesday but westerly winds were expected to pick up by then.

