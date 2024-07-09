Advertisement
Whanganui weather: Winter sunshine streak and chilly nights for Whanganui

Eva de Jong
By
2 mins to read
Fine days and cooler nights are in store for Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect plentiful sunshine and blue skies over the coming days, as well as some cooler nights and frosty mornings.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said fine conditions were expected for the rest of the week, with only a chance of partly cloudy weather and showers.

Fog and low cloud may linger in coastal areas, but Whanganui’s inland conditions will remain fine.

“Especially coupled with those sunny days, it should be a pretty pleasant week,” Makgabutlane said.

Daytime temperatures are looking stable and warmer than average at 5-16C for the week.

On Thursday there is a chance of southeasterly winds hitting the coastal regions of Whanganui.

“There’s maybe a small chance of showers on early Thursday morning.”

The coldest morning of the week will be a 3C start on Sunday.

Apart from the first few days of July, there had been fine, settled weather in Whanganui, but compared with the same time period last year it had been “quite a bit cooler”, Makgabutlane said.

“We would expect if there was cloud cover for those temperatures [overnight] to be a bit warmer, since the cloud cover acts as a bit of a blanket for that heat escaping.”

For students on school holiday, the coming days were the best time to get out to enjoy the winter sunshine, Makgabutlane said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

