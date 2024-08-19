“There were short periods where the intensity was a bit higher than the rest of the time,” Makgabutlane said.

“If that same amount of rainfall happened in just one day or even a couple of hours the risk of flooding would have been heightened.

“It was spread across two and a half days, that’s a reasonable amount of rain and it was quite steady.”

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said contractors were advised of flooding on State Highway 3 in Whanganui near Blueskin Rd on Monday.

On Sunday, there was also flooding on State Highway 1/3 outside the RNZAF Base at Ohakea.

“During the weekend, contractors were also notified of new potholes on State Highway 3 between Whanganui and Bulls and on State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton.”

Pothole crews continue to monitor the network to temporarily repair these potholes when the weather allows.

“The ongoing bad weather means driving conditions remain hazardous. Road users must take extra care on the roads.”

Whanganui Airport recorded 42mm of rain over the weekend.

Niether Whanganui District Council’s infrastructure and emergency management team or Whanganui Fire Station received callouts to weather-related damage over the weekend.

Tuesday is bringing a shift in the wintry blast with less rain expected.

“Things start to clear out quite nicely,” Makgabutlane said.

Monday and Tuesday were the coldest days of the week in Whanganui city with a maximum temperature of 14C that would drop to an overnight low of 5C.

“Those mornings are still looking pretty chilly.”

Warmer days lie ahead for the second half of the week.

Wednesday could bring the best day of weather for this week with clear skies and easing winds that will last into Thursday.

On Friday the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 18C.

Metservice expected the snow to fall on Mt Ruapehu on Monday and a snowfall warning was in place for the Desert Rd from 1pm to 10pm.

Snow showers were expected above about 900 metres on Monday afternoon and evening, with an estimate of 2-4cm of snow.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.