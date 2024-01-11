Calls for urgent safety work after road claims six lives in under a year, Wellingtonians face higher water restrictions and muggy weather set to stick around in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Whanganui’s weekend weather is shaping up to be more of the same, with high temperatures and dry conditions expected until early next week.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said sunscreen would be a must.

“For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, daytime highs are in the high 20s.

“It will be plenty warm overnight as well, with lows expected to be between 16C and 18C.

“Things never really properly cool down. People who are a bit more sensitive to the heat will need to take extra care — staying in the shade, staying sun smart and making sure to drink lots of water.”

Corrigan said any low cloud hanging around on Saturday morning would disappear pretty quickly

“Mostly, it’s going to be a clear sunny day.

“People that are outside need to put on sunscreen and make sure to reapply it as well.

“During this time of year, where we aren’t too far past the summer solstice, the duration of the most intense period of sunshine is a lot longer.”

Conditions stay the same on Sunday.

“There might be a bit of cloud around but, by and large, it’s going to be hot and sunny,” Corrigan said.

“As everyone knows, it’s so easy in this country to get sunburned. Look after each other and look after your animals.

“Make sure they can cool off and don’t leave your dog in a car in direct sunlight.”

West and northwest winds during the weekend would be replaced by southerlies on Monday, he said.

Rain is also on its way.

“That will change the whole weather regime to one where we aren’t getting stagnant, warm, juicy air.

“It’s getting cleared out and get temperatures back to normal for this time of year.

“Daytime highs will be in the mid-20s from Monday to Wednesday, with overnight lows around 14C and 15C.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.