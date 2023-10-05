A wave crashes on to the North Mole as windy conditions persist. Photo/ Bevan Conley

A wave crashes on to the North Mole as windy conditions persist. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The weather in Whanganui will finish better than it begins this weekend

MetService meteorologist John Law said showers and cool weather were incoming heading into the weekend.

“One of the first things we’ll notice is the return of some cooler temperatures as we go into the night-times.”

Law said there would be some wetter weather from Friday night through to Saturday night.

The cloud would start to thicken with showers expected on Saturday, he said.

Temperatures would have a high of 16-17C, a little bit cooler than usual.

“Sadly, it’s looking like a wet start to the weekend.”

The showers would clear later on Sunday for a “better and brighter” day, he said.

“It’s not as nice as it was looking in the middle part of this week, but it should be a better Sunday than that windy, wet Saturday.”

The start of the working week would bring fairly decent weather on Monday.

“However, the caveat there is with the winds being more of a southerly, it’s going to be cold overnight, so a cold start to the day on Monday.”

A lot of next week’s showers would be in the higher ground towards the north of Whanganui, rather than in the city.

“We’re going to find some cooler southerlies are back again next week.”

Law said Whanganui had experienced some of the better weather in the middle of this week compared with the rest of the country.

“It’s not a bad place to be.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.