Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Conditions will be perfect for enjoying the outdoors in Whanganui on Saturday with warm weather and light winds forecast. Photo / Bevan Conley

Conditions will be perfect for enjoying the outdoors in Whanganui on Saturday with warm weather and light winds forecast. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will head into the weekend under clear skies and a high of 18C forecast for Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the forecast temperature was around 6C higher than average for this time of year.

"Sunday is looking good as well with a high of 17C and light winds although it is likely to be cloudy and there is a possibility of showers later in the day.

"The overnight lows will be quite mild as well with expectations of 6C on Saturday and 8C on Sunday."

The umbrellas will need to come out again on Monday, although northwesterly winds will keep the temperature warm with a high of 18C and an overnight low of 8C forecast.

"Things will be cooler on Tuesday morning as a front moves up from the South Island," said Lee.

"The rain is likely to clear and the strong southeasterly winds are likely to ease up later in the morning."

The temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 15C with an overnight low of 5C.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy, with rain developing and light northeasterly winds. The temperature is once again expected to reach a high of 15C and dip to 5C overnight.

Rain is forecast for Thursday the temperature is expected to reach a high of 15C again although a northwesterly change is expected to bring a milder overnight low of 8C.

The rainfall is expected to be lighter than last week when 15.8mm was recorded at Whanganui Airport on Monday, July 19 and 10.2mm on Thursday, July 22.