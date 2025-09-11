Advertisement
Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

High winds, a low-pressure system and abnormally high ocean temperatures caused the week of persistent rain recorded in Whanganui, according to Niwa's Chris Brandolino. Photo / Bevan Conley

A calmer but wet weekend can be expected after high winds and thunderstorms hit Whanganui on Wednesday.

The city was battered by winds on Wednesday evening with gusts of up to 80km/h recorded at Whanganui Airport. Gusts of up to 90km/h were recorded in the greater Whanganui region,

