High winds, a low-pressure system and abnormally high ocean temperatures caused the week of persistent rain recorded in Whanganui, according to Niwa's Chris Brandolino. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

A calmer but wet weekend can be expected after high winds and thunderstorms hit Whanganui on Wednesday.

The city was battered by winds on Wednesday evening with gusts of up to 80km/h recorded at Whanganui Airport. Gusts of up to 90km/h were recorded in the greater Whanganui region, href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/metservice/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/metservice/">Metservice meteorologist Michael Pawley said.

About 5mm of rain fell per hour in the early evening, Pawley said.

Whanganui District Council received reports of trees and branches downed in Gonville, and heavy hail in Castlecliff.

Emergency manager at Whanganui District Council, Tim Crowe, said Powerco tended to a power pole issue on Seafront Rd.