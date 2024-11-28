Advertisement
Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The same but different: Whanganui is in for similar temperatures but contrasting weather patterns this weekend.

Whanganui can expect a “mixed bag” of weather this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said people in the area can expect on-and-off showers with highs of around 24C and lows of about 14C on both days.

Saturday will likely appear cloudy after showers on Friday evening and overnight – then southeasterly winds will make the temperature feel cooler as the clouds clear.

“The southeasterlies are moving over New Zealand, which means it is anticyclonic wind.

“The air over the Tasman will get dragged down from the tropics, so the air is coming from the south of New Zealand but not directly south from Antarctica like many southerlies,” Haddon said.

Anticyclonic winds refers to wind that moves in a counterclockwise direction around a large atmospheric circulation system with high pressure.

Northwesterlies are set to develop on Sunday afternoon, with a “decent amount of cloud cover”, Haddon said.

“There is quite a lot of moisture on Sunday. Some scattered showers, but nothing heavy.”

Haddon said Whanganui resident are in for a “mixed bag” of a weekend with a dry Saturday and humid Sunday.

She recommends Saturday as the day to get out.

“Saturday as a whole will feel quite nice and dry as the cloud cover clears up in the afternoon.

“There will be some fine breaks on Saturday, for sure.”

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

