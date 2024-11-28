Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

The same but different: Whanganui is in for similar temperatures but contrasting weather patterns this weekend.

Whanganui can expect a “mixed bag” of weather this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said people in the area can expect on-and-off showers with highs of around 24C and lows of about 14C on both days.

Saturday will likely appear cloudy after showers on Friday evening and overnight – then southeasterly winds will make the temperature feel cooler as the clouds clear.

“The southeasterlies are moving over New Zealand, which means it is anticyclonic wind.

“The air over the Tasman will get dragged down from the tropics, so the air is coming from the south of New Zealand but not directly south from Antarctica like many southerlies,” Haddon said.