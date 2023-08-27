Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

The MetService's David Miller says Whanganui can expect some blue skies this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s week will get off to a wet start, but fine weather is on the way.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said Monday would bring a few showers, especially in the morning.

“The rest of the working week isn’t looking too bad, though.

“Winds turn southerly [on Monday] and there will be a daytime high of 12C and an overnight low of 1C.

“It will be back up to 15C on Tuesday.”

Miller said that would be followed by an overnight low of 5C, with similar temperatures for the two days beyond that.

“Chasing cloud is often difficult but I think there will be some blue skies in the mix, especially as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s daytime high is expected to be 16C, with Thursday at 17C and Friday hitting 18C.

The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to be 6C, followed by 8C on Thursday and Friday nights.

“It will be fairly settled in Whanganui. It’s fairly settled over much of the country, actually,” Miller said.

