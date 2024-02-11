Warm, bright weather lies ahead for Whanganui with lots of sunshine expected this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can look forward to “plenty of sunshine” in the week ahead.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Monday morning’s crisp start would be the “coldest morning of the week”.

“It was one of the colder mornings of the year so far, it was only 6-7C.

“It was a bit chilly.”

The overnight temperature on Tuesday would drop to about 10C.

But the early-morning chill would not last long as the temperature would rise to 22C by midday.

Temperatures would stay around the mid-20s for the week with a gradual upward trend, reaching a peak of 26C on Thursday and Friday.

Those balmy temperatures would not be disrupted by strong winds, Makgabutlane said.

A westerly or northwesterly could build at times during the week.

“Nothing terribly strong out there.”

Thursday and Friday would bring a few inland showers but nothing major, Makgabutlane said.

“Apart from that, this week should be pretty settled.”

It would be mostly clear skies above Whanganui, with some potential cloud cover.

Saturday and Sunday were likely to bring a shower or two “but it doesn’t look like we’re expecting any big rain”.

There had been some weeks this year with fairly pleasant conditions and it looked like the week ahead would continue that trend, Makgabutlane said.

