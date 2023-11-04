Sunnier weather is on its way for Whanganui later this week. Photo/ Bevan Conley

After an inclement few days, Whanganui residents can expect to enjoy sunnier, clearer weather at the tail end of this week.

Showers and easterly winds are set to ease in the second half of the week.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said the weather would fine up after Wednesday evening.

On Monday a few showers in the afternoon are forecast, with a chance of afternoon showers on Wednesday as well.

Easterly winds are anticipated to build on Monday, but the rain was not expected to be particularly heavy, Baillie said.

“It won’t be anything crazy, 20 to 30km per hour.”

From Wednesday evening there would be “plenty of sunshine”.

Whanganui was sheltered from a southwesterly airflow that was affecting the country, he said.

In the second half of the week, there was a huge ridge moving in over the South Island that would affect the North Island as well.

Further inland there may be the chance of thunderstorms, but these were unlikely to hit Whanganui city.

The general flow would still be from the south, bringing about-average temperatures of 16-18C.

Whanganui is trending slightly below average, with the average temperature for this time of year 18.5C.

“The minimums will be a couple of good degrees below average as well: 8-9C.”

Baillie said those lower minimum temperatures were due to the generally southerly flow moving across the country for most of the week.

