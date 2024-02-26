Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

It will be a typical February week on the weather front in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

It will be a typical February week on the weather front in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions for the working week.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said cloud was expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of an odd shower.

“Temperature-wise, it will be close to average for this time of year — you’re looking at a daytime high of 23C for the next two days.

“The wind will change to a southerly on Wednesday so there might have a fresher feel to it.”

Overnight lows will be 16C on Monday, 13C on Tuesday and 14C on Wednesday.

Makgabutlane said the coolest part of the week would be Thursday night into Friday morning, with a low of 11C expected.

Thursday would bring a daytime high of 25C, she said.

“Again, it will be a fairly pleasant day and that will continue into Friday.

“This week isn’t a bad time to be in Whanganui. We aren’t expecting any big weather systems to move through.”

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said a full climate summary for March, April and May would be published later this week.

He said there was likely to be unsettled, possibly stormy weather next Monday and Tuesday, with chilly temperatures for this time of the year.

However, warmer and settled weather should arrive towards the very end of next week.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.