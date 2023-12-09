This week's weather forecast could provide some good fishing days at Whanganui's South Beach. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is in for a fine start to the week with a sunny forecast for Monday.

“The band of rain that was moving up the country on Sunday will have gone and things will be settled and warm,” Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

A westerly flow brings a warm day with a high of 21C followed by an overnight low of 12C.

Corrigan said Tuesday and Wednesday would be less settled as a southerly change was expected.

“Things won’t be too bad in Whanganui where there is shelter from the change moving up from the South Island but there are likely to be some showers,” he said.

“The temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler as well.”

High temperatures of 19C were forecast for both days with an overnight low of 10C on Tuesday and 13C on Wednesday.

Thursday’s weather is expected to be fine and settled with light westerly winds.

A high of 21C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 11C.

The westerly trend will linger on Friday when a partly cloudy day with a high temperature of 23C followed by an overnight low of 11C is expected.

A northwesterly change on Saturday is expected to bring another warm and cloudy day with a high of 24C followed by an overnight low of 14C.

Corrigan said if people were heading out on Tuesday and Wednesday they could check the Metservice rain radar for Whanganui.

“On days when there is a likelihood of showers, it is a good, up-to-the-minute guide and accessible on mobile as well.”

Corrigan said the temperatures for the time of year were within the average range for Whanganui.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.