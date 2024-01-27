There will be a bite in the wind on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There will be a bite in the wind on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first week of a new school year could bring a mixed bag on the weather front for Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said southerly winds were set to pick up on Monday morning.

“It could be quite strong. The Whanganui coastline is more south-facing than a lot of people realise,” Corrigan said.

“It’s on the west coast but faces southwest rather than directly west, so winds can squeeze up through Cook Strait.”

He said there would be periods of showers on Monday with the southerlies.

A daytime high of 25C and an overnight low of 15C are expected on Monday.

More settled weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There will be lighter winds and no showers. Overnight and daytime temperatures are going to be pretty reasonable,” Corrigan said.

“Overnight lows of 15C and daytime highs of 25C and 26C [on Tuesday and Wednesday] are still warm for this time of year.

“Monday might feel a little cooler due to the southerly, which will have a bite to it.

“It’s definitely not a write-off day though. There will be some fine breaks in there but it could be touch and go if you’re looking to get some washing dry.”

