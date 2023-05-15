Whanganui can expect a mixed bag of weather throughout the coming week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will have a mixed bag of weather throughout the week, with fine and showery days expected.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Monday’s showers were expected to continue into Tuesday.

A southerly wind and low temperatures were also expected, with an overnight low of 7C.

“Which is a little bit chilly but fairly average for this time of year, but it will probably be a chilly morning to wake up to,” she said.

The weather was expected to dry up on Wednesday, which Makgabutlane said would be a benign day with a potential rogue shower and a high of 17C, which was average for this time of the year.

Thursday is expected to continue to fine up, with a sunny day potentially interrupted by only some high cloud cover and a high of about 18C.

Makgabutlane said conditions for Friday were up in the air with rain expected.

“There’s still a little bit of uncertainty with this system, but it does look to bring quite a lot of cloud and some possible light rain into the Whanganui region at this point.”

She said the region would probably be spared the heaviest downpours expected for other regions, with the potential for strong northerly winds throughout the day.

However, she said anyone looking to travel for the weekend should check the conditions first.