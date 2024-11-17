Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Despite a bright start to the week, wind and rain are likely to hit Whanganui in the days to come.

Whanganui will get some sun early in the week which will make way for wind and rain as a front moves in from the west.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said the weather in Whanganui was expected to be fine on Monday and Tuesday.

“A front approaches from the west which will bring a bit of rain early Wednesday, and despite a break in the Wednesday evening period, the showery, westerly flow will continue to affect the area through to Friday evening,” Barry said.

The westerlies are behind a cold front moving up the country this week.

“With westerlies in Whanganui, it is an on-shore flow, so the moisture from the sea gets pushed ashore and on to warm land, which then lifts and we get warm rain,” he said.