Rain isn't due in Whanganui until later in the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

It will be a dry start to Whanganui’s working week but showers are looming in the distance.

Metservice meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said things looked “pretty nice” until Thursday.

“On Monday there will be a bit of cloud about in the morning and evening, with blue skies during the day.

“Daytime highs will be 23C on Monday, 22C on Tuesday, and 24C on Wednesday.

“It might be a bit chilly overnight on Monday, at 9C. Everything else is between 12C and 15C.”

Bakker said Tuesday and Wednesday would bring the best weather.

“My optimistic forecast is patches of blue skies to blue skies.

“There won’t be anything too exciting on the wind front. It’s good news if you’re wanting to do outside things and hang washing, all that good stuff.”

The chance of rain increased on Thursday, Bakker said.

“That’s just showery conditions, rather than anything serious, weather-wise.

“A bit of damp around but nothing big.”

A daytime high of 26C is expected on Thursday.































