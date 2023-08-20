Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Photo / Bevan Conley

MetService meteorologist Robert Kerr says strong winds and heavy rain will clear to mostly settled, dry weather for the rest of the week in Whanganui.

“Really the worst of it is going to be Sunday and Monday.”

Kerr said Sunday’s showers would carry on into Monday, with a small chance of a thunderstorm.

“There’s a thunderstorm risk that covers Taranaki and gets quite close to Whanganui on Monday morning, there could be some heavy stuff nearby.

“Keep an eye out for the fairly fresh westerlies turning into southerlies on Monday and becoming strong.

“It’s going to be reasonably wet and there might one or two heavy showers in the morning.”

He said the rainy conditions would clear on Tuesday morning.

“Once that wind changes we’ll gradually see those showers easing, then a broad ridge of high pressure moves over the country and settles across the central parts of New Zealand.

“We’ll have a big low sitting out to the east and west of the country, but Whanganui will be stuck in the middle with dry weather.”

Kerr said there could be overnight frost heading into Wednesday morning.

“The more settled and still conditions will mean there’ll still be that cold air from the southerly changes, and we could see a frost develop overnight.”

He said day-time conditions would get a bit cooler in the middle of the week- around 14-15C.

“There will be a little bit of high cloud around and you can see that reflected in the temperatures as well.

“We’re still looking at overnight temperatures of 4C or 5C for the rest of the week.

“It would be a lot warmer at night if we had a mixture of lower cloud.”

