It will be warm during the day and at night in Whanganui over Christmas. Photo / Bevan Conley

Blue skies will likely be few and far between in Whanganui this Christmas.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said conditions would be cloudy and muggy over the next few days.

“There is the possibility of some wet weather passing through as well, especially for inland areas.

“I guess the good news story is the temperatures. It will be warm through the weekend and on Christmas Day.

“There may be little breaks [of blue sky] here and there mostly speaking, it’s all clouds and humid conditions.”

Makgabutlane said it would also remain warm overnight.

“Those minimum temperatures will be in the high teens, and around 18C to start Christmas morning off.”

Daytime highs will be 26C on Saturday, 27C on Sunday and 26C on Monday.

Saturday would be mostly rain-free but inland showers could drift onto the coast on Sunday, Makgabutlane said.

She said those showers could also pass through Whanganui city on Christmas Day.

Clouds will linger on Boxing Day.

“The wettest of the weather should have moved through, though.

“It’s a very similar story in terms of temperatures, with 25C expected.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.