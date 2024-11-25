Whanganui weather: What to expect for the last week of spring

Warm spring weather for Whanganui this week.

Warm temperatures, an onshore breeze and odd showers are expected for Whanganui this week.

“It’s looking like a rather nice week for Whanganui,” MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said.

The “possible odd shower” can be expected on Tuesday, likely to be concentrated in the afternoon as the temperature hits its peak for the day.

The rest of the week is expected to be more settled, with the exception of a slight chance of showers on Friday.

“As we head into Wednesday , things are not looking too bad at all for the Whanganui region, and that is kind of the story for the rest of the week,” Barry said.