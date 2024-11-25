Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weather: What to expect for the last week of spring

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Warm spring weather for Whanganui this week.

Warm spring weather for Whanganui this week.

Warm temperatures, an onshore breeze and odd showers are expected for Whanganui this week.

“It’s looking like a rather nice week for Whanganui,” MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said.

The “possible odd shower” can be expected on Tuesday, likely to be concentrated in the afternoon as the temperature hits its peak for the day.

The rest of the week is expected to be more settled, with the exception of a slight chance of showers on Friday.

“As we head into Wednesday , things are not looking too bad at all for the Whanganui region, and that is kind of the story for the rest of the week,” Barry said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Temperatures should remain consistent throughout the week, with “steady” highs of about 22-23C and overnight lows hovering around 14-15C.

Northwesterly winds can be expected with a drop-off on Wednesday as a ridge moves over the North Island, before picking back up on Thursday.

“It should be a rather warm breeze,” Barry said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Because it’s an onshore blow, it might feel a bit moist or humid, particularly as we head into the end of the week.”

Overall, we can expect “not too bad of a week before we head into summer.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle