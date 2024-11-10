Whanganui can expect a damp few days towards the end of the working week.

Whanganui residents may have to get their outside jobs done before Thursday due to incoming wet weather.

From Thursday to Saturday this week, warm, tropical showers are set to hit the region, MetService says.

Saturday is set to be the worst of the three days, with a combination of showers, southerlies, clouds and temperatures averaging between 12-20C.

Despite the occasional rain on Thursday, people will be able to enjoy a warm breeze emerging from up north, and temperatures ranging from 15-25C.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was a low-pressure system looking to form out in the Tasman Sea, which would bring some warmer, humid air from towards the tropics.