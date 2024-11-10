Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weather watch: Damp end to the week in store

By Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Whanganui can expect a damp few days towards the end of the working week.

Whanganui can expect a damp few days towards the end of the working week.

Whanganui residents may have to get their outside jobs done before Thursday due to incoming wet weather.

From Thursday to Saturday this week, warm, tropical showers are set to hit the region, MetService says.

Saturday is set to be the worst of the three days, with a combination of showers, southerlies, clouds and temperatures averaging between 12-20C.

Despite the occasional rain on Thursday, people will be able to enjoy a warm breeze emerging from up north, and temperatures ranging from 15-25C.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was a low-pressure system looking to form out in the Tasman Sea, which would bring some warmer, humid air from towards the tropics.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s going to be one of those warm, sticky days on Thursday – people will definitely notice the humidity,” Ferris said.

The most persistent rain will have eased come Saturday, but southerly winds will sweep the region, providing a nippy temperature.

“There could still be a couple of showers that will move through, but I wouldn’t say you would need to absolutely cancel your plans on Saturday,” Ferris said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Sunday, the showers were likely to have stopped and the next big area of high pressure would move on to the country, he said.

“If you were making plans and you had the ability to be flexible, Sunday at this point looks like the best day for it.”

Until Thursday, the weather is looking fine with an average of 21C across the first few days with minimal chance of showers.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle