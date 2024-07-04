Advertisement
Whanganui weather: Warmer temperatures but possible cloud and showers over weekend

Alyssa Smith
By
Quick Read
Whanganui residents can expect warmer temperatures this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a chilly few days, it won’t be quite as cold for Whanganui residents this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said the weather would warm up slightly.

“On Thursday morning we had a temperature of 1C and then Friday was 3C. The maximum daytime temperature for both of those days was 13C.”

On Saturday, a morning temperature of 7C is forecast, quite different to the past few days, Baillie said.

“It’s definitely warmer. It’s expected to be partly cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers which ease off coming into the afternoon.”

The morning temperature drops again for Sunday, with residents waking up to another chill with a forecast of 4C, warming up to a daytime high of 16C.

“There’s a huge high-pressure system so the weather will be pretty good. A nice, fine day can be expected.”

