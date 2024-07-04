Whanganui residents can expect warmer temperatures this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a chilly few days, it won’t be quite as cold for Whanganui residents this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said the weather would warm up slightly.

“On Thursday morning we had a temperature of 1C and then Friday was 3C. The maximum daytime temperature for both of those days was 13C.”

On Saturday, a morning temperature of 7C is forecast, quite different to the past few days, Baillie said.

“It’s definitely warmer. It’s expected to be partly cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers which ease off coming into the afternoon.”