An unpredictable week of weather is on the cards for Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said patches of fine weather and showers were expected for the region throughout the week.

“Unfortunately for the west of the country, we’ve got a few troughs that are looking to move on, and it’s looking like a fairly unsettled week to come,” Clark said.

On Monday, a few morning showers would become widespread for a time in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds turning westerly throughout the day.

Intermittent patches of showers would continue for the rest of the week, according to Clark.

“It’s a very showery on-and-off sort of week ahead... you’ll get showers one day, and then it will kind of clear out for a bit, and then showers again.”

She said this was pretty normal for the winter and Whanganui would be spared the worst of the conditions, especially when the winds turned from westerlies to southwesterlies late in the week.

“There’s not a huge amount of trend on things - it’s not one feature coming through and then a nice big ridge. It’s not the way that it goes in winter.”

Temperatures would stay around the average for July in the region, with daytime highs between 15C and 16C expected through the start of the week, slightly cooling to 14C on Thursday due to the southwesterly change.

Overnight temperatures would also be around average for the time of year, expected to be about 8C.

