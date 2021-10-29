Whanganui weather: Thunderstorms on the way

It's a mixed bag on the weather front this weekend . Photo / Bevan Conley

Unstable atmospheric conditions over the central North Island could lead to thunderstorms in Whanganui on Friday, from late morning till early evening.

That's according to MetService, which said in a statement those thunderstorms were expected to bring localised heavy rain and hail.

"Thunderstorms around southern Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, the Tararua District, Taihape and inland areas of Whanganui and Manawatū are likely to become slow-moving, resulting in a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, as well as a chance of large accumulations of hail."

Friday's rain is expected to clear in Whanganui later in the evening.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the city itself should escape any extreme weather over the weekend.

"You're pretty well placed for Saturday and Sunday," McInnes said.

"The front that's bringing the heavy rain is somewhat fast-moving, so it's not lingering around.

"There's a northerly component to it as well. That means places like Whanganui are well sheltered by the ranges to the north.

"We're still expecting a wet overnight Saturday and a wet Sunday, but there's nothing that's looking particularly long-lasting."

Whanganui could expect a shower or two on Saturday, followed by late evening rain, McInnes said.

"On Sunday there'll be morning rain, followed by cloud and a few showers."

Saturday will bring a high of 22C, with a high of 19C on Sunday.

"There could be a little bit of sun at the start of Saturday, and Whanganui is likely to get some sunny spells on Sunday as well," McInnes said.

"Because it's showery, it'll be cloudy at times and sunny at times."