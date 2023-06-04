King's Birthday brings wind and rain with a mixed week ahead for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

King's Birthday brings wind and rain with a mixed week ahead for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui temperatures will be within the winter average this week after the unseasonably warm daytime highs of recent weeks.

The King’s Birthday holiday on Monday is expected to bring southerly winds and rain.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the recent warm temperatures had been brought by northerly weather patterns that had now been replaced by southerly conditions.

“Southerly and southeasterly weather patterns will be dominant in the Whanganui region this week,” he said.

“King’s Birthday on Monday will have a wet start but the rain is expected to ease in the afternoon.”

A high of 16C is forecast for Monday with an overnight low of 8C.

James said southeasterly winds could become quite strong at times, especially in the morning.

“The rest of the week is looking dry for Whanganui as those winds continue.

“It looks like a good week for getting the washing dry.”

Tuesday’s forecast is for a fine day with fresh south easterlies and a high of 15C followed by an overnight low of 8C.

Wednesday promises to be a cloud-free day with more southeasterly breezes and a high of 15C with an overnight low of 7C.

There will be a cloudy start to Thursday which is expected to clear in the afternoon as the breezes continue with a high of 16C, dropping to 8C overnight.

The weather pattern will remain unchanged on Friday but the temperatures are expected to increase slightly with a high of 17C and a low of 8C.

The forecast on Saturday promises a dry start to the weekend with a high of 18C and a partly cloudy day with an overnight low of 9C.