Cloudy conditions were expected for the start of the week in the Whanganui district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will have a cloudy and warm start to the week.

Metservice meteorologist Heath Gullery said Monday was expected to have cloudy periods develop in the morning and continue on throughout the day.

Northwesterly winds, which also developed on Sunday, were forecast to continue into Monday.

The cloudiness would continue into Tuesday, with showers also joining the fray in the morning before clearing in the afternoon.

Tuesday will also bring a change in winds, with fresh northerlies coming over the region in the morning, but easing along with the showers in the afternoon.

More showers will arrive on Wednesday, this time in the afternoon, accompanied by light winds.

Temperature-wise, a daytime high of 20C was forecast on Monday, with an overnight low of 13C.

The warm temperatures will increase further on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to get as high as 23C across both days.

