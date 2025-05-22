Whanganui is set for a dry and settled weekend because of a high-pressure system over the country. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui can expect a warmer, sunny and settled weekend as a high-pressure weather system persists over the country.

“We’ve still got this ridge of high pressure affecting most of the country so for Saturday we have sunny skies with light northerlies,” MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said.

“On Sunday we’ve got a bit of cloud increasing but nothing that will ruin a reasonably fine weekend.”

The added cloud cover on Sunday is expected to bring a “slight warming” to the minimum temperature from 8C on Saturday to 13C on Sunday and continuing into Monday.

Hillyer expected the maximum temperatures would be in the high teens.